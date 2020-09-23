Mozzy has decided to keep applying pressure with the release of his latest album, Occupational Hazard.

The Sacramento spitter released the album on Wednesday, breaking the current trend of artists debuting projects on Friday. The 14-song tape is supported by a host of guest appearances including features from YFN Lucci, Quando Rondo, Trae The Truth, Wale, Tsu Surf, and more.

Mozzy explains that Occupational Hazard is a return to the type of music and persona that helped build his core fanbase.

"This is my favorite project to date out of all my EPs, mixtapes, albums," the rapper said. "I had to get back to the old me, the Hellgang Mozzy, and bring people that heat that talks directly to the streets. My last album Beyond Bulletproof was something catered to the masses, but Occupational Hazard is for those who live a certain lifestyle. With Occupational Hazard I want to let people know it's not always velvet or rainbows at the end of the tunnel. When you choose to maneuver and make your money a certain way, there can be consequences that come with that, but own it, embrace it, don’t dwell on it. Know what you signed up for and take the ups and downs with pride."

Mozzy paired the release of this album with the premiere of the visual for the project's single, "Never Lackin." You can also check out Mozzy's conversation with Complex News below.

Listen to Occupational Hazard on Spotify or over on other streaming platforms like Apple Music.