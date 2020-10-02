After dropping a steady stream of hard-hitting singles throughout the year, YG has released his fifth studio album, My Life 4Hunnid.

Featuring the previously released singles "Laugh Now Kry Later!," "FTP," "Swag," and "Out on Bail," YG first indicated the album was on the way at the start of the year. Lil Wayne, D3, Tyga, Chris Brown, Lil Tjay, Tay2x, Ty Dolla Sign, Gunna, Calboy, and Lil Mosey all make appearances on the record. My Life 4Hunnid follows the release of 2019's 4Real 4Real, which he delayed slightly following the untimely death of his close friend Nipsey Hussle.

Shortly before dropping the project, YG sat down for an interview with the Los Angeles Times to reveal he would mourn Nipsey more privately going forward. "I want to let the homie rest," he said. "I'm not gonna fall back and just talk about bro in interviews. Not just in breath, but on my records."

He also once again made his feelings on Donald Trump abundantly clear, recalling the conversation he had with Nip before releasing the song and its accompanying video. "I asked Nip, 'You sure you want to put this out?' He was like, 'We already get backlash. We already can't do this and this and this. So fuck it, let's make it worth something,'" he explained.

Listen to the album in full above.