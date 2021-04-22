YG and Mozzy show love to their respective neighborhoods in “Bompton to Oak Park.”

The West Coast rappers unleashed the track’s official video Thursday afternoon, just days after they began teasing the release across social media. Directed by Suj, the visual follows YG and Mozzy in the cities that raised them—hitting up the neighborhoods’ most recognizable spots with their crews in tow.

“Bomtpon to Oak Park” continues the rappers’ string of collaborative joints. The two previously connected on YG’s “Too Brazy” from Stay Dangerous (2018), Mozzi’s “Thugz Mansion” from Gangland Landlord (2018), as well as “City Mad,” “Hold on Me,” and more.

The track follows a banner year for YG and Mozzy; the former released his My Life 4Hunnid back in October and the latter shared his Occupational Hazard project the month prior.

The artists have not confirmed whether the song is a stand-alone release or part of a full-length effort; however, it’s worth noting that Mozzy’s manager DaveO has teased a YG x Mozzy collaborative album.

You can check out the “Bompton to Oak Park” video above.