Tyler, the Creator’s latest offering Call Me If You Get Lost is poised for his biggest No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart.

Slated to open with 175,000 equivalent album units, his new album will eclipse the opening of his previous album Igor by 10,000 units, according to Hits Daily Double. It’s anticipated that Call Me If You Get Lost will also see 180 million streams, with sales from Tyler’s sold-out box set boosting his debut.

The follow-up to 2019’s Grammy Award-winning Igor, Tyler’s new album boasts features from Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, Brent Faiyaz, Domo Genesis, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla Sign, Teezo Touchdown, Daisy World, and Fana Hues. DJ Drama also makes a number of appearances throughout the project, his guest vocals accompanied by his legendary Gangsta Grillz tag.

“Last summer, he reached out to me,” DJ Drama told Complex. “He was like, ‘Yo, I got something. I got this idea.’ And we talked it over. Initially he was going to send me the music, but we all decided that it’d be best if I just come out to L.A. and work on it directly.”

Doja Cat’s Planet Her is eyeing the No. 2 spot with an opening projection of 100,000 and is looking to challenge Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour for the position. The artist’s third studio album is also rife with features from heavy hitters like SZA, The Weeknd, Young Thug, J.I.D, and Ariana Grande. Doja’s previous project, 2019’s Hot Pink peaked at No. 9 and included guest appearances by Gucci Mane, Smino, and Tyga.

Ski Mask the Slump God’s new project Sin City is projected to move around 18,000 units, good enough for a top 25 debut.