Ski Mask the Slump God has dropped off his new mixtape Sin City, marking a return from his music hiatus.

The featureless, 9-track project is the Florida rapper’s fourth mixtape, inspired by Frank Miller’s comic book series of the same name and its 2005 film adaptation. Like the movie, Ski Mask shot the album artwork for Sin City in the same sort of neo-noir styling, with the black, white, and red palette.

We haven’t heard much from Ski Mask since his 2018 debut studio album Stokeley. Last July, he told Complex that the deaths of XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD had deeply impacted him. “I think it goes without saying, after everything that happened with both of my friends, Jah and Juice, it was natural for me to just kick out a little hiatus,” he told Complex last July. “I feel like I needed it, too. I needed some time to think, because I went through a lot. And with how the world is right now, it didn’t help at all. So I had to take a little break, get back into the lab, and just lock myself in.”

In advance of Sin City, Ski Mask also delivered a new freestyle for Power 106’s L.A. Leakers, rapping over Busta Rhymes’ hit 1997 song “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See.”

Stream Sin City below.