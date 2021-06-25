Tyler, the Creator is back with another album, and once again, he’s checking off items on his bucket list.



In 2010, he tweeted, “I want a Gangsta Grillz tape so fucking bad got damn.” A decade later, he linked up with DJ Drama himself and accomplished that dream. Although, as Tyler happily points out now, it’s an “album.”



After telling everyone “not to expect a rap album” on IGOR, Tyler delivered exactly that with Call Me If You Get Lost. From the hard-hitting beats (“Lemonhead”) to the guest features (NBA YoungBoy, 42 Dugg, Lil Wayne, and more) to the storytelling verses (“Wilshire”) this is a rap album in every sense of the word. Don’t get it twisted, though. Tyler still manages to squeeze in melodic moments (“Sweet / I Thought You Wanted to Dance”) that’ll sound good by the lake this summer, too. It has a little something for everyone.



So, what’s the best song? Biggest surprise? Worst thing about the album? Best thing about the album? Members of the Complex Music team (Eric Skelton, Andre Gee, and Jessica McKinney) answered those questions and more after a couple initial spins. Here are our first impressions of Tyler, the Creator’s new album Call Me If You Get Lost.