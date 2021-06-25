It’s Doja Cat’s world and we’re all just living in it.

The 25-year-old rapper, singer and Shakespearean orator dropped her third studio album Planet Her on Friday and there’s something to enjoy for fans of all her multi-planetary talents.

The 14-track effort, with a rollout that was kicked off by the SZA-featuring, chart-crushing single “Kiss Me More” earlier this year, includes collaborations with old friends Ariana Grande (“I Don’t Do Drugs”) and the Weeknd (“You Right”)—whom she has perviously collaborated with on Grande’s “Motive” and “34+35 Remix” and Abel’s “In Your Eyes Remix”— and new friends like J.I.D (“Options”) and Young Thug (“Payday”).

In addition to the album, Doja released the music video for “You Right” featuring the Weeknd, which you can check out up top.

Planet Her comes two years after her highly successful sophomore LP Hot Pink, which featured a running list of Hot 100 charting singles like chart-topper “Say So,” and other hits like “Juicy” and “Streets,” which soundtracked yet another TikTok challenge for Doja.

Doja previously shared the track “Need to Know” earlier this month with an intergalactic video—featuring the singer decked out in some green makeup—courtesy of Miles & AJ. The track is more or less a promotional single, though, as another track on the record just so happens to be the “more important single,” as Doja puts it.

Enter Doja’s latest world and give Planet Her a spin below.