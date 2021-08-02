Mere hours after giving fans a well-timed tease of new music, the Weeknd landed on another magazine cover for an even more in-depth look at what’s to come.

Indeed, deep into the chat with Mark Anthony Green for GQ, Abel got particularly reflective when discussing what he’s learned over the years about the differences between himself and his creation, i.e. the alternate but complementary identity of the Weeknd.

Amid the ensuing discussion, which saw Abel affirming that the story of the Weeknd name “isn’t done yet,” the After Hours artist was asked about speculation among some fans that he’s currently “sober or sober lite.” This prompted a breakdown of where Abel currently stands with regards to sobriety, including the upcoming The Idol star’s assessment of the potential impacts of long term drug abuse.

“I like sober lite,” the recent Doja Cat collaborator said, noting that he uses marijuana and will “occasionally” drink.

“I’m not a heavy drinker, as much as I used to be,” he said. “The romance of drinking isn’t there.”

Asked if “other drugs” were presently a part of his life, Abel confirmed they are not.