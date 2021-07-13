The Weeknd took to social media on Tuesday to say that he’s been working on a new project. He also said that a tour is in the works.

we gettin’ there 💿 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 13, 2021

“We gettin’ there,” the Grammy award-winning artist tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. This was followed by The Weeknd laying out how he’s been excited to get back into the booth, and that the upcoming project is going to be a “full body of work,” alluding to possibly an album.

The Weeknd has still been going strong off the success of his last album, After Hours. The album, despite being released in 2020, still ended up on the MRC Midyear charts at No. 5 based on 832,000 equivalent unit sales. Pop Smoke, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and Morgan Wallen all notched the spots above him. He was also able to gain 7 billion global audio and video streams off After Hours alone (half of which come from ”Blinding Lights”).

According to Variety, he will also star in and co-write a new series being developed at HBO. The show is set to be titled The Idol, and is described to be about a female pop singer who strikes up a romance with an L.A. club owner that also leads a secret cult. The Weeknd has experience acting as well, voice acting and helping write on an episode of American Dad. He was also in Uncut Gems.

Check out what else The Weeknd had to say about the new project and tour he’s been working on down below.