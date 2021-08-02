The Weeknd has launched a new era.

Late Sunday night, the Super Bowl LV halftime show headliner alerted fans and weekend news writers alike that something was imminent.

“Fuck it … IT STARTS TONIGHT,” he said on Twitter, followed roughly an hour later by the release of a teaser video titled, fittingly, “The Dawn Is Coming.” As well-studied fans will note, the title of the new teaser clip was—unknowingly at the time—previously teased by Abel himself at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

Catch the teaser video below.

As Abel explained in a new interview with Mark Anthony Green for GQ, also out Monday, his upcoming album marks “the album I’ve always wanted to make.”