Belly has enlisted the talents of frequent collaborator The Weeknd and Young Thug to join him on his latest melodic single, “Better Believe.”

Belly also shared a Christian Breslauer-directed music video to go along with the track, which you can watch up top via YouTube.

Belly’s last single was the Moneybagg Yo-assisted track, “Zero Love,” that dropped earlier last month. That song was also given the visual treatment, finding Belly and Moneybagg alongside dancing ninjas in the desert.

“Jumped on this record cuz Belly and XO that’s family,” Moneybagg said of the collaboration. “Excited about this one.”

Before those two singles, Belly connected with Benny the Butcher for their song “Money on the Table.” The aforementioned singles will land on Belly’s upcoming project, See You Next Wednesday. The project has yet to receive a release date.

Belly’s last album, Immigrant, dropped back in October of 2018 via Roc Nation and XO. The project boasted features from The Weeknd, Meek Mill, Nav, M.I.A., Yo Gotti, Metro Boomin, French Montana, and Zack.

As we wait for See You Next Wednesday, listen to Belly’s new single “Better Believe” featuring The Weeknd and Young Thug down below and check out the track’s accompanying visuals up top.