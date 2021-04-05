The next round of Verzuz, fresh off Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s recent announcement of a new deal with the Triller platform, is upon us.

This time, two inarguably legendary musical forces—the Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire—are facing off in a special event hosted by Steve Harvey.

“It’s about to go down,” the Isley Brothers, Ronald and Ernie, said ahead of the Easter Sunday broadcast. Earth, Wind & Fire, meanwhile, advised those tuning in to “make sure you’re wearing your Sunday’s best for this one.”

Last month, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced that Verzuz had been acquired by the Triller app’s parent company Triller Network. The deal saw the Verzuz creators both joining the Triller Verzuz management team. In a joint statement shared with Complex at the time, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland said the deal marked a “momentous occasion” for the music business as a whole.

“To have partners in Triller who share our vision, specifically to celebrate and elevate the amazing artists who continue to shape culture around the world and give the consumer more direct access, is game changing,” the two said.

Also in March, the Verzuz team announced a new partnership with the fitness brand Peloton featuring a rollout of music-themed workouts. At the top of April, the Peloton Verzuz experience launched a new strength workout from Adrian Williams.

You can catch the Verzuz showdown between the Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire via Instagram, Triller, and/or the livestream below: