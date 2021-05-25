A pair of songwriters, Konstantine Lois and Shane Williams, have filed a copyright infringement lawsuit over the 2018 hit “Eastside,” according to TMZ.

The two say that they wrote a song called “Loveless” three years prior (2015) for Williams’ group American XO. They say that “Eastside” (which went 4x Platinum and peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Top 100 in the U.S.) ripped that song off. As a result several big names are listed in the suit, including Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid. Those three were credited as the performers, while Ed Sheeran was also named in the legal doc because he was listed alongside that trio as a songwriter.

The suit is also going after the labels that distributed the song, which includes Interscope and Friends Keep Secrets.

TMZ adds that Lois and Williams “seem to believe” that Blanco came across their song at some point because the artist was quoted in a Vibe article saying he searches out new artists to look for inspiration.

You can listen to both tunes below.

First “Eastside”:

Now “Loveless”:

Blanco previously released Friends Keep Secrets 2, which features the single “Lonely” with Justin Bieber, back in March of this year. “Lonely” was co-produced by Blanco and Finneas and was also included on Bieber’s sixth studio album Justice.