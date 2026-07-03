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Dreamville has become masters of the rap camp; here's how they locked in at a Santa Monica studio for five days to create the soundtrack for 'Creed 3.'Jordan Rose
Complex caught up with Juice WRLD to talk his recent success, what it’s like to get label attention without a plan, and getting Lil Uzi Vert in the studio for a remix of “Lucid Dreams.”Brendan Klinkenberg
Jensen Karp turned battle rap into a million-dollar record deal back in 1999. Now he’s writing rhymes for The Rock, Halle Berry, and Anne Hathaway.Shawn Setaro
50 Cent's debut album 'Get Rich or Die Tryin' caused a cultural shift in hip-hop and catapulted the rapper to superstar status. But at the same time the album that made 50 a giant star contained the seeds of his undoing.Shawn Setaro