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Album cover of "Dr. Seuss' The Lorax" with an orange vinyl record. Features the Lorax character with a large yellow mustache.
Music

Dr.Seuss 'The Lorax' Habanero Orange Vinyl: How to Buy

The Dr. Seuss film's original songs are available to preorder on an eco-conscious pressing.

Complex Staff77 days ago
Rapper Sheck Wes performs during Key Glock: GLOCKAVELI Tour - Atlanta, GA at Coca-Cola Roxy on May 31, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Sheck Wes Seemingly Suggests Label Issues: 'I Made Mo Bamba How Can One Be in Debt'

"I just wanna drop my music dawg," Sheck previously told fans.

Joe Price134 days ago
Shrek 2 soundtrack cover with Shrek, Donkey, Fiona, and other characters. Green vinyl record partially visible.
Music

'Shrek 2' Soundtrack - How to Buy on Sky Blue and Green Mix Vinyl

The iconic 2004 soundtrack hits vinyl at last, and it's available now at the Complex Shop.

Complex Staff371 days ago
Ari Lennox poses in a beige trench coat against a blue background with text. She wears large hoop earrings and has wavy hair.
Music

Ari Lennox Reportedly Parts Ways With Dreamville Records

The singer signed to J. Cole's label in 2015, releasing five projects under Dreamville.

tara mahadevan448 days ago
2Pac's The Don Killuminati LA Kings Edition Vinyl
Music

2Pac's 'The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory' – How To Buy L.A. King’s Edition Vinyl

The West Coast rapper's first posthumous album is now available in a special reissue, limited to only 3,000 copies.

Complex Staff451 days ago
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A split image of two people: on the left, Nettspend with long blond hair in a white t-shirt; on the right, Pinkpantheress with long brown hair in a colorful dress.
Music

Nettspend Brings Out PinkPantheress at Los Angeles ‘BAFK’ Tour Stop

Nettspend is currently on tour to promote his debut mixtape, 'Bad A*s F*cking Kid.'

tara mahadevan573 days ago
Kendrick Lamar
Music

Kendrick Lamar Raps He ‘Let Lil Wayne Down’ After Super Bowl Halftime Show Snub

Kung Fu Kenny lays out why he felt like he let down his idol on "wacced out murals."

tara mahadevan601 days ago
Plies, Soulja Boy, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, and Cardi B
Music

Plies Accuses Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Cardi B, and Soulja Boy of Stealing Beat in New Lawsuit

The 48-year-old rapper claims the beat from his 2008 track "Me & My Goons" was copied without permission on "Pretty Boy Swag" and "Wanna Be."

Alex Ocho617 days ago
A woman with curly hair, wearing a red fur coat, smiles while holding a microphone on stage.
Music

Ari Lennox Airs Out Grievances With Interscope and Dreamville: 'I Want Out of My Contract'

Lennox has been a Dreamville artist for nearly a decade.

Trace William Cowen624 days ago
FBG Duck
Music

FBG Duck Murder Case: Lil Durk, King Von’s Estate, and Others Named in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

A lawsuit filed by the late rapper's mother alleges that Lil Durk's label, OTF, operated as a criminal enterprise to eliminate rivals.

Alex Ocho645 days ago
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An illustration shows silhouettes of people participating in various activities against a vivid, fiery background, suggesting a powerful and energetic scene
Music

GloRilla Has Message for Her 'Million and One Haters' in New "TGIF" Song and Video: 'They All Can Kiss My Ass'

As Glo sees it, that's the best path forward for those who won't celebrate her successes.

Trace William Cowen756 days ago
Dr. Dre sits at a podcast desk with a microphone and a mug. He wears a black hoodie
Music

Dr. Dre Calls Eminem the 'Best Emcee Ever': 'Point Blank, Period'

In a recent appearance on James Corden's podcast, the legendary producer shed light on his first studio session with Slim Shady.

Brad Callas850 days ago
Music

Jimmy Iovine On Music Today: ‘Fame Has Replaced Great’

Jimmy Iovine said artists are "taking their foot off the gas in the record making category" and just making songs for TikTok.

Mark Elibert1009 days ago
Music

Eminem Claps Back at Melle Mel’s White Rapper Comments on Shady Records Signee Ez Mil’s “Realest”

Earlier this year, the Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five legend said Em is only considered a top-five rapper ever because he's white.

Brad Callas1077 days ago
Dr Dre The Chronic album artwork
Music

Dr. Dre’s Classic Debut Album ‘The Chronic’ Returns to Streaming Services

'The Chronic' was originally released in December 1992 and stands as the launch of Dre's solo career. Today, the album returns to streaming services.

Trace William Cowen1261 days ago
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Dr. Dre at 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Music

Dr. Dre Says Eminem's 'Gifts Were Undeniable' in Rock Hall of Fame Speech

The Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame inducted its 2022 class on Saturday night, with Eminem, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton, and more joining the prestigious group.

Brad Callas1347 days ago
A screenshot from a new North Ave Jax video is shown
Music

Premiere: North Ave Jax Takes on Multiple Roles in New "Awful" Video

The track was originally released as part of North Ave Jax's 10-song debut project 'LaZy, but i have goals,' featuring the single "Trust Nobody."

Trace William Cowen1409 days ago

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