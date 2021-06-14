Rolling Loud has revealed its new concert promotions venture with the announcement of Rod Wave’s forthcoming tour in support of his latest album SoulFly.

Rolling Loud Presents Rod Wave: SoulFly Tour kicks off August 27 in Houston and runs through October 23 where it will wrap in Seattle. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (June 18) at SoulFlyTour.com.

The tour arrives amid a breakout year for the 22-year-old St. Petersburg rapper, who scored his first career No. 1 album in April when SoulFly debuted atop the Billboard 200. Wave’s third studio album earned 130,000 equivalent album units, 126,000 of which came from streaming. At the time, it marked the biggest streaming week of the year for an R&B/hip-hop release.

Wave’s SoulFly Tour marks the beginning of Rolling Loud’s new concert promotions venture “Rolling Loud Presents.”

In partnership with Live Nation, Rolling Loud looks to position itself as a nationwide promoter, overseeing the promotion of 20-plus tours through the end of 2021 and beyond.

“We came into the game producing shows in Florida in 2010, so we really cut our teeth in touring,” Tariq Cherif, co-founder of Rolling Loud, told Billboard. “We’ve built Rolling Loud into a worldwide brand and it felt like the right time to expand our reach from our flagship festivals to nationwide tours.”

Rolling Loud expects a prolific 2021, with its Miami festival headlined by A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott and Post Malone kicking off July 23-25, followed by Rolling Loud NYC October 28-30 and Rolling Loud California set for December 10-12 in Los Angeles.