The numbers are looking good for Rod Wave.

According to first-week sales projections published by Hits Daily Double, the rapper’s sophomore album SoulFly is on track to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The project is expected to move between 125,000 to 150,000 units in its first week; 2,000 to 4,000 of which will be traditional album sales. Rod Wave’s previous album, last year’s Pray 4 Love, debuted at the No. 2 spot with 72,000 earned units; it has since garnered 1.3 million album equivalent units.

SoulFly spans 19 tracks with a single feature by Chicago’s Polo G. Rod Wave spoke about the lack of guest appearances during a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, revealing he initially had no intention to include any features.

“I ain’t gon’ lie. I ain’t had no features on my album, but I was going to the jewelry store and I bumped into Polo G,” the 21-year-old recalled. “I when I seen him, I was like, ‘Oh shit another rapper.’ I was kinda like, I don’t wanna say avoiding bro … and he kinda walked up to me like, ‘Bro, I fuck with you’-type shit. I’m like, damn that’s crazy. I didn’t know bro was like that.”

You can stream SoulFly now on all major platforms.

In other chart news, NF’s new project Clouds (The Mixtape) is expected to debut at No. 2 with 70,000 to 85,000 units. Carrie Underwood’s My Savior will likely debut in the No. 3 slot with 55,000 to 70,000 units.

