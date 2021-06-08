Rolling Loud New York 2021 has officially been announced, and the lineup is surely a fit for the city.

Topping off the year’s poster as a headliner is NY legend 50 Cent, along with J. Cole and Travis Scott. The festival is set to take place at Citi Field from Oct. 28-30, and tickets go on sale Friday at 12 p.m. ET.

The announcement follows the previously announced Rolling Loud California—which features Cole, Kid Cudi, and Future on top of the bill—and Rolling Loud Miami—featuring Scott, ASAP Rocky, and Post Malone as headliners. The NYC event is set to take place in the same spot as this year’s Governor’s Ball, which kicks off the weekend of Sept. 24.

Also featured in this year’s lineup are Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Joey Badass, Rico Nasty, Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Rick Ross, Wale, Lil Yachty, City Girls and many, many more.

And if 50 Cent wasn’t New York enough for you—of course he is, but he did move to Houston—the fest is blessing fans with The Diplomats, Buffalo’s finest in Griselda and a very special appearance by none other than Bobby Shmurda.

Read more about the fest on its website here.