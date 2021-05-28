Rolling Loud California is looking stacked.

On Thursday night, event organizers unveiled the official lineup for the three-day music festival, which will take place from Dec. 10-12. Kid Cudi will headline the first day, while J. Cole, and Future will headline Day 2 and Day 3, respectively. Other performers include Jack Harlow, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Ty Dolla Sign, Coi Leray, Wiz Khalifa, and Playboi Carti, as well as joint performance by Young Thug and Chris Brown.

The event will mark the first Rolling Loud festival in Southern California since the 2019 Los Angeles edition. Organizers say they are taking extra precautions for festival and will follow all local COVID-19 safety protocols: “The well-being of Rolling Loud attendees, employees, and artists is of the utmost importance Rolling Loud California 2021 will proceed to the extent permitted by local authorities.”

You can check out the full Rolling Loud California 2021 lineup below. Tickets for the festival, which will go down at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, will go on sale at noon PST next Tuesday. You can learn more about the event here.

Rolling Loud Miami 2019 is set to take place from July 23-25 with headliners Travis Scott, ASAP Rocky, and Post Malone. They will be joined by Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Rick Ross, Young Thug, 21 Savage, DaBaby, and more.