Rolling Loud’s 2021 Miami festival is now set to take place in July, moving from the originally planned May dates by over two months.

The new dates were revealed in a post on Instagram, with Rolling Loud thanking ticket holders for their patience.

“We are excited to announce that Rolling Loud will now take place on July 23-25, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens,” the fest announced. “We want to extend a massive thank you to all our ragers who have held onto their tickets. Those who can’t make the new dates will have an opportunity to obtain a refund.”

Rolling Loud will additionally be “sweetening the deal” for those who kept their tickets, although what that entails is unclear. “Whether you’re a Rolling Loud veteran or a first-timer, you are about to be a part of history.”

The press release for the rescheduled dates announcement mentions the event will keep "as much of the 2020 lineup intact as possible–including headliners Post Malone and ASAP Rocky." When reached for clarification on whether Travis Scott—who was previously announced as a headliner alongside Post and Rocky—would still be headlining, a rep replied, "We'll have more updates on the lineup in the coming weeks."

The full lineup, ticket information, and other details on the festival will be detailed shortly.