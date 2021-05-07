Flatline Nizzy, aka Daddy OPP, has reportedly died at age 24.

According to the Post-Gazette, the Pittsburgh rapper was shot and killed at around 1:30 a.m Monday in the McKees Rocks borough. Responding officers reportedly found Nizzy—legal name Nathan Freeman—inside an SUV parked in the middle of the street. The artist had sustained a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not confirmed whether any suspects have been identified and/or arrested in connection to the fatal shooting.

“Detectives are continuing their work,” Allegheny County police said in a statement to the Post-Gazette on Thursday, “but there is nothing we can comment on just yet as the case remains open and active.”

Nizzy released his debut single “I Gaat,” about five years ago, and delivered his first mixtape, Landlord Livin, in 2017. The rapper, who hails from the Hill District and the North Side, released his March 28th project at the end of March. The effort spanned 12 tracks and included a contribution from Boss Choc.

“Been missin in action cuz police hating on me nothing but crabs in a bucket out here,” he wrote the day before dropping March 28t. “I accept everything that come wit it it’s what I chose 🤷🏾‍♂️… loading up BIG STAIN.”

The hip-hop world has suffered a number of losses over the past several months, including the deaths of Black Rob, Digital Underground’s Shock G, and DMX. Nizzy, who would’ve celebrated his 25th birthday this month, shared the following post about a week after the latter rapper’s death.