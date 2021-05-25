“How man Madonnas can that Mazda fit?” might be the closest Pusha -T will get to If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.

On Tuesday, a fan revealed to Pusha that he has reverse-engineered the track “Keys Open Doors” from Clipse’s Hell Hath No Fury album to make it an educational tool for his toddler.

“I know what it’s written about but when I play Keys Open Doors for my 2-year-old it is actually a non-double-entendre educational song,” user @thekolsky said, alluding to how the track can be used to teach a child how to literally use a door key. “I’m saying Clipse is for the children. Shout out @PUSHA_T.”

Being a semi-new father himself, Push can probably relate.

The G.O.O.D. Music head quote-tweeted the fan, saying he’s been trying to publish an actual children’s book for years.

“Thanx and I’ve been trying to write a children’s book for years...they won’t publish me,” Push said, ending with a sad face emoji.

Writer Keith Nelson Jr. pointed out, It’s because you’ve used too many regular items as drug references. ‘What does he REALLY mean by Snow White?’” King Push weighed in on that one, too, saying, “A simple metaphor can be the death of you.”

That birthed this piece of art, which should immediately be sold as an NFT:

If there’s one thing artists like Jay-Z and Nas have taught us, it’s that people are capable of being great at multiple things. Just because Pusha-T’s “brick talk is more than obvious, it’s ominous” doesn’t mean he wouldn’t put together a very entertaining children’s book. In fact, his skills as a rapper (despite the content) could easily make him an even better writer. I mean, the man had a hand in writing possibly the biggest jingle in advertising history.

Still, there’s something slightly hilarious about a villainous ex-drug dealer cooking up something for storytime at the local library’s kids’ section. There’s also Drake/Adonis joke in here somewhere, but we won’t cross that bridge.