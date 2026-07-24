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Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino at a "Django Unchained" event, with a red background. Tarantino is playfully pointing.
Pop Culture

'Django Unchained' and 'Zorro' Crossover Movie in the Works: What to Know

The film is based on the 'Django/Zorro' comic series, co-written by Tarantino.

Trace William Cowen89 days ago
A boy morphing into a blue alien creature with antennae, set against an orange sky background.
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler Is Helping Bring 'Animorphs' Franchise Back to TV

The 'Sinners' director is an executive producer on a new 'Animorphs' series in development at Disney+.

Trace William Cowen113 days ago
Stephen Colbert, in a navy suit and glasses, energetically points towards the camera on a late-night show set.
Pop Culture

Stephen Colbert Announces He's Writing New 'Lord of the Rings' Movie: 'See You All in the Shire'

"It turns out I’m gonna be free starting this summer," Colbert said.

Trace William Cowen122 days ago
A close-up of a golden Oscar statuette, symbolizing the prestigious film award, with a blurred background.
Pop Culture

Oscars 2026 Winners: 'Sinners,' 'One Battle After Another,' and More

'Sinners' is the most-nominated of this year's titles, setting a new Academy record.

Trace William Cowen132 days ago
Ryan Coogler in a suit stands in front of a Santa Barbara International Film Festival backdrop.
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler Reimagined as Charming Sleep Paralysis Demon in Hilarious TikTok Skit

The 'Sinners' filmmaker serves as the inspiration for a new skit that's going viral ahead of the 2026 Oscars.

Trace William Cowen135 days ago
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Quentin Tarantino in a leather jacket at an event, and Rosanna Arquette in a plaid shirt and oversized jacket making a peace sign.
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino on Rosanna Arquette's Criticism of N-Word in Films: 'Lack of Class, No Less Honor'

"It would appear the objective was accomplished," Tarantino said.

Trace William Cowen137 days ago
Adam G. Simon on the left wears a gray suit, and Shia LaBeouf on the right wears a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Is Surrounded by 'Yes Men,' Says Former Collaborator: 'It's Called Clinical Narcissism'

Adam G. Simon, writer of the LaBeouf-starring 'Man Down,' spoke out about the actor's recent arrest and subsequent interview.

Trace William Cowen143 days ago
John Kiriakou with glasses, short gray hair, and a black shirt is shown in two images. Text overlays read "this is the life WE chose" and "classic" with emojis.
Pop Culture

Whistleblower Becomes TikTok Sensation With Frequently Shocking, Sometimes Hilarious CIA Insight

A former CIA officer and Bush-era whistleblower is blowing up on TikTok.

Trace William Cowen162 days ago
Golden Globes backdrop with a wall of pink roses and a golden trophy statue on the right.
Pop Culture

2026 Golden Globes Winners: Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, 'Sinners,' and More

'Marty Supreme' star Timothée Chalamet took home his first Golden Globe on Sunday.

Trace William Cowen195 days ago
Drake performing on stage at dusk, wearing a tactical vest with sponsor logos, gesturing passionately with trees in the background.
Music

Drake Says He's 'One of the Most Profound Writers of Our Time'

Drake made the remark during his latest stream with BenDaDonnn.

Trace William Cowen214 days ago
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Jeremy O Harris wearing sunglasses in a tuxedo at an outdoor event, surrounded by other attendees.
Pop Culture

Jeremy O. Harris Arrested in Japan After Drugs Allegedly Found in Bag at Airport

Japan is known for having strict drug laws, with Paul McCartney previously finding himself in trouble in the country for weed.

Trace William Cowen232 days ago
Bret Easton Ellis with a microphone on the left. On the right, a group of five actors, including three men and two women, posing together at an event for 'One Battle After Another.'
Pop Culture

Bret Easton Ellis Argues 'One Battle After Another' Is 'Overrated,' Will One Day Be 'Musty Relic'

The 'American Psycho' author says he felt "depressed" after watching the film.

Trace William Cowen285 days ago
Alex O'Keefe
Pop Culture

Karen Gets 'The Bear' Screenwriter Kicked Off Train Because She Didn't Like How He Was 'Sitting'

Alex O'Keefe captured a video of his arrest on the MTA train bound for Connecticut.

tara mahadevan306 days ago
Jessie J in a sleeveless dress smiles at an event; Barney the Dinosaur stands outside with a crowd in the background.
Pop Culture

Ayo Edebiri Enlisted to Write and Potentially Star in 'Barney' Movie Produced by Daniel Kaluuya

"Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood," Kaluuya previously said of the project.

Trace William Cowen515 days ago
Split image. On the left, Pleasure P in a cap and chains; on the right, Lil Wayne with sunglasses and dreadlocks.
Music

Pleasure P Says He’s Owed $28M for Co-writing Lil Wayne’s "Lollipop"

The former Pretty Ricky singer previously claimed he wrote the 2008 hit for his own album with Static Major.

Alex Ocho573 days ago
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Kendrick in a casual outfit leans against the back of a car, wearing a cap, jacket, and jeans, with a confident expression.
Music

Kendrick Lamar's 'GNX' Album: Features and Credits

Sounwave, Jack Antonoff, SZA, and more were all recruited for Kendrick's holiday surprise.

Trace William Cowen610 days ago

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