Pusha-T announced on Instagram Monday that his wife Virginia Williams gave birth to the couple's first child, Nigel Brixx Thornton, who was born on June 11.

Pusha first announced the baby's arrival in December. In an Instagram post, which has since been deleted, he wrote, per Billboard, "Happy Holidays. Baby T coming spring 2020." Williams also shared the news at the time, accompanying her message with a photo of the sonogram.

The announcement of a baby on the way came more than a year after the two tied the knot in a private ceremony in Virginia Beach after a year-long engagement. Pusha's brother Malice was the officiant, while Pharrell Williams served as his best man.

In March, Pusha revealed in an AMA for Discord that he was utilizing his time stuck indoors, and has been hard at work on three new projects. "I'm working on that right now, actually," he said. "I'm actually working on three projects right now. So, you know, with everything that's going on in the world right now, of course we're not all together. But I'm well in on my next project."