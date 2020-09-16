On January 5 of next year you'll be able to buy a children's book authored by Lil Nas X.

That news was announced via a tweet in which the man behind "Old Town Road" also revealed the name of the book. Appropriately it'll be called C Is for Country, which may or may not be a nod to Cookie Monster (you decide). "I'm dropping the best kids book of all time soon!" he said, perhaps channeling his inner-Kanye. "I can't wait to share it with you all." If this is something that you (or, more likely a kid you know) might want, pre-ordering is already an option:

According to Variety, the plot will revolve around Lil Nas X and his steed, Panini. It will teach children their ABC's by lining up each letter with a country-themed object.

“A is for adventure. Every day is a brand-new start!,” says an excerpt from the book's website that illustrates what I just wrote about as well as I could've hoped. “B is for boots—whether they’re big or small, short or tall. And C is for country.”

The book's announcement adds that "surprises will also be hidden within the pages for the artist’s fans to find."

Art for the book will be done by Theodore Taylor III.

Lil Nas X has done a pretty good job of laying low since winning a pair of Grammys in January (though laying low isn't super rare for public figures during a pandemic). His current pinned tweet shows him lip-synching to an unreleased song with the caption "CALL ME BY YOUR NAME." And also his Twitter bio says "ALBUM 98% DONE."