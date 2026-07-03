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A book titled "Football" with a green cover and a 3D soccer ball design on the front. Published by Assouline.
Pop Culture

Assouline - 'Football: The Impossible Collection': How to Buy

Assouline's large-format coffee table book celebrating the world's most-watched sport is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff10 days ago
Hayden Panettiere attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Pop Culture

Hayden Panettiere Says One Interview Cost Her a Major Brand Deal

The 'Nashville' actress claims Neutrogena chose not to renew her contract after her candid 2015 interview about postpartum depression.

Alex Gonzalez65 days ago
A man with a bald head and gray beard, wearing a maroon shirt, looking directly at the camera.
Life

Florida Pastor Who Wrote Marriage Book Arrested on Bigamy Charge

Leslie Williams, who wrote about loving his wife, is accused of having multiple marriages.

Mark Elibert80 days ago
Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff smiling at each other at a "Girls" HBO event. Dunham wears a black outfit, Antonoff a gray suit.
Pop Culture

Lena Dunham Reveals She Cheated on Jack Antonoff, Recalls His Work With 'Teen Pop Star' in New Book

In her new memoir 'Famesick,' the 'Girls' star and creator looks back on the dissolution of her and Jack Antonoff's five-year relationship.

Trace William Cowen94 days ago
Kevin Hart at a Presentation for JUMANJI: OPEN WORLD at CinemaCon 2026 for Sony Pictures at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Life

Kevin Hart Announces 'Kids Make Me Angry,' His 'Most Personal' New Audible Series

'Being a great father is about showing up consistently, not perfectly.'

Alex Gonzalez94 days ago
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George R.R. Martin attends the world premiere of 'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' at Zoo Palast on January 13, 2026 in Berlin, Germany.
Pop Culture

No, George R.R. Martin Is Not Releasing ‘The Winds of Winter’ This Fall

A 'leak' suggested that the book was going to be coming out later this year.

Holly Riordan94 days ago
Viggo Mortensen during 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King' - Los Angeles Premiere at The Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, California, United States.
Pop Culture

Aragorn Will Be Recast in New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Prequel

Andy Serkis confirmed Aragorn will be recast in ‘The Hunt for Gollum,’ with Viggo Mortensen not returning.

Holly Riordan105 days ago
A boy morphing into a blue alien creature with antennae, set against an orange sky background.
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler Is Helping Bring 'Animorphs' Franchise Back to TV

The 'Sinners' director is an executive producer on a new 'Animorphs' series in development at Disney+.

Trace William Cowen105 days ago
Stephen Colbert, in a navy suit and glasses, energetically points towards the camera on a late-night show set.
Pop Culture

Stephen Colbert Announces He's Writing New 'Lord of the Rings' Movie: 'See You All in the Shire'

"It turns out I’m gonna be free starting this summer," Colbert said.

Trace William Cowen114 days ago
Producer Suge Knight arrives at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena August 29, 2004 in Miami, Florida.
Music

Suge Knight to Share 'My Truth' in New Memoir 'Your Pain Is My Joy'

The book, which will find the Death Row co-founder sharing his memories of 2Pac's murder for the first time, comes out on Aug. 4.

Shawn Setaro115 days ago
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Channing Tatum attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles.
Pop Culture

Channing Tatum Is Writing a Romance Novel — And It’s ‘Very Sexy’

His co-author, Roxane Gay, teased, 'It’s very sexy. Lots and lots of sex.'

Holly Riordan115 days ago
Tina (Jenna Ushkowitz), Kurt (Chris Colfer) and Brittany (Heather Morris) in 'The Purple Piano Project' the season premiere episode of GLEE on FOX.
Pop Culture

‘Glee’ Star Chris Colfer Says His New Novel Is ‘Really Smutty’ and ‘Very Gay’

Chris Colfer is stepping into adult fiction for the first time with a new novel set for 2027.

Holly Riordan116 days ago
Brandy performing on stage with a microphone; Shyne in a green velvet suit at an awards event backdrop.
Music

Brandy Speaks Out About Shyne's Dating Claims, Says They Merely Had 'Platonic Friendship'

Brandy says her and Shyne’s past friendship is “being mischaracterized.”

Trace William Cowen120 days ago
Lizzo Turns Her Childhood Story Into a Kids’ Book and Song
Pop Culture

Lizzo Is Releasing a Kids’ Book Inspired by Her Childhood — And It Comes With a Song

Inside 'Lil Lizzo Meets Sasha B. Flootin’,' the picture book and QR-code song inspired by Lizzo’s childhood flute journey and message of self-love.

Bernadette Giacomazzo123 days ago
Viola Davis Says It Was a Childhood Dream to Write a Book Like 'Judge Stone'
Pop Culture

Viola Davis Says It Was a Childhood Dream to Write a Book Like 'Judge Stone'

From EGOT winner to debut novelist, Viola Davis teams with James Patterson on a gripping Alabama courtroom drama rooted in her own past.

Bernadette Giacomazzo130 days ago
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'Outlander' Series Finale Will Be Different from the Final Book's Ending
Pop Culture

‘Outlander’ Series Finale Will Be Different From the Books

As Starz’s time-travel epic heads into its final season, the creators reveal why Jamie and Claire’s farewell can’t match the ending Diana Gabaldon is still writing.

Bernadette Giacomazzo133 days ago
Virgil Abloh wearing a white T-shirt with text, next to a European Union flag and a pink exercise ball in a minimalist setting.
Style

Virgil Abloh Archive Launches First Print Publication, Free Membership: 'We Are Inviting the Public'

"Virgil believed deeply in sharing knowledge and opening doors," Shannon Abloh, co-founder and CEO of Virgil Abloh Securities, said.

Trace William Cowen134 days ago
'Girlfriends' Creator Mara Brock Akil Announces Debut Novel
Pop Culture

'Girlfriends' Creator Mara Brock Akil Announces Debut Novel

Set in ’90s NYC, 'The Revelation of Dionne Daphne' follows a beauty editor whose perfect life shatters, forcing her to confront a buried childhood secret.

Bernadette Giacomazzo142 days ago

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