On Saturday, Jay-Z hosted a private event at the 40/40 Club to commemorate 18 years, as well as celebrate reopening its doors on Aug. 4 in New York.

Hov planned on hiring 100 new staffers for his reopened 40/40 Club. Sources told Page Six in July that he would be paying them more than minimum wage and his reasons for reopening the club were to “stimulate the food and nightlife economy in NYC.”

The evening’s festivities brought out the likes of Pusha-T, Swizz Beatz, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Joe Budden, Belly, Fabolous, and more.

During an interview on the blue carpet, Pusha-T answered a question about his new work/features that’s coming up.

“New album coming soon, check for Donda,” he said, making sure to plug Kanye West’s long awaited 10th studio album.

Pusha has talked about his Daytona follow-up before, noting that it will be produced by Kanye. He’s also confident that his new album will be the best of 2021.

“I haven’t titled it. Probably 12 [songs]. I usually don’t do a lot of extras. I feel like I have some extras right now but I’m gonna keep 12,” he said, before adding, “I gotta go sit in with ’Ye for a little bit but other than that it’s just these 12. That’s what it’s gonna be.”

Pusha’s manager Steven Victor revealed the album would include some production by Pharrell as well. Fans will just have to wait a bit longer to hear the final product.