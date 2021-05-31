Turn Me Up Josh, a multi-platinum producer and engineer signed to Winners Circle, has died. The news was confirmed by long-time collaborator Lil Durk, who took to Twitter on Monday to share his loss.

“Rip turn me up josh smh,” Durk wrote in a post.

Young Thug’s long-time engineer Alex Tumay is among the list of artists who’ve mourned Turn Me Up Josh’s loss on social media.

“Can’t believe I’m reading this. RIP TurnMeUpJosh man. A pillar of the Atlanta recording community,” Tumay wrote in a tweet.

A rising star from Houston, Turn Me Up Josh first rose to prominence after engineering Migos’ 2013 breakout single “Versace.” He also engineered Metro Boomin’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes cut “10 Freaky Girls” featuring 21 Savage, and last year earned a Grammy nomination for his engineering on Drake and Durk’s hit collab “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

Turn Me Up Josh’s signature tag features Quavo saying his name and can be heard across Durk’s The Voice (Deluxe) album on tracks such as “The Voice,” “Backdoor,” “To Be Honest,” and “Let Em Know.”

Josh is expected to have multiple placements on Lil Baby and Durk’s Voice of the Heroes joint album, which is due out Friday, June 4.