Lil Durk is keeping fans fed. Just a month after releasing his sixth studio album, The Voice, the Chicago rapper has returned with the project's deluxe version.

Durk confirmed the project earlier this month, right before he took a short hiatus from social media: "I’m off the internet until my deluxe drop in a couple days ...," he wrote. "Finna show y’all why I want 200k a show."

The Voice deluxe delivers an additional 12 tracks with new contributions from Lil Baby, Pooh Shiesty, and Sydny August. It's a solid extension of the original version, which included standout cuts like "Death Ain't Easy," "Stay Down" with 6lack and Young Thug, "Backdoor," and "Still Trappin'" with the late King Von, who appears on the cover art for both versions.

You can stream The Voice deluxe now on Apple Music and via Spotify below.