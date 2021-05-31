Fresh off announcing a June 4 release date for their highly anticipated collaborative album The Voice of the Heroes, Lil Baby and Lil Durk have dropped the project’s lead single, which also happens to be the title track.

“Voice of the Heroes” is accompanied by a Daps-directed music video following the pair in Baby’s hometown of Oakland City, a neighborhood in Southwest Atlanta.

In tandem with the release, Baby and Durkio also shared the cover art for their The Voice of the Heroes album, with the former confirming that the project will feature 18 songs.

Postponed a week out of respect for the late DMX’s first posthumous album, The Voice of the Heroes is scheduled to be released this Friday via Quality Control Music/Wolfpack Global Music/Motown Records/Alamo Records.

“Voice of the Heroes” is the fourth collaborative track the pair have released in the past 12 months. Last year, Lil Baby showed up on two of Durk’s projects, Just Cause Ya’ll Waited 2 (“3 Headed Goat”) and The Voice: Deluxe (“Finesse Out The Gang Way”). The duo linked up again in April for “Every Chance I Get,” a standout from DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled album.

While we wait for The Voice of the Heroes, check out the music video for the title track up top.