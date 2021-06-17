On Wednesday, Polo G dropped the music video for his track “Party Lyfe” featuring DaBaby.

The song is featured on Polo’s recently released third studio album Hall of Fame. The album, which is projected to pull in around 135k units according to Hits Daily Double, boasts features from Nicki Minaj, Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, the Kid LAROI, and G Herbo.

Watch the Arrad-directed video for Polo G’s “Party Lyfe” featuring DaBaby up top via YouTube.

In other news, Polo G was arrested over the weekend following his album release party in Miami. The rapper has since been released from jail on bond. He is facing charges of battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence, and criminal mischief.

Polo’s mother and manager, Stacia Mac, addressed the incident on social media, writing, “None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G!!!” Mac continued, “He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER in a professionally licensed vehicle with security. He was moving smart and correctly. What more could he have done.”