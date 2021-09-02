Donda has everyone talking about Kanye West, even the lead character of Peppa Pig, a British animated series for preschoolers.

Pitchfork’s review assigned Kanye West’s long-anticipated project a 6.0 out of 10. Yeezy fans took offense to the score, with some saying reviews aren’t trustworthy when they come out the same week (or even day) that the album drops.

Fans also pointed out that Peppa Pig’s record Peppa’s Adventures: The Album scored a 6.5 out of 10 on Pitchfork, citing it as further proof that the Donda review wasn’t credible.

Instead of letting the ’Ye stans cook, the official Peppa Pig account decided to throw fuel on the fire by trolling them with a now-deleted jab at Kanye’s listening events.

“Peppa didn’t need to host listening parties in Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get that .5,” read a quote tweet containing the two Pitchfork reviews.

Although the tweet was deleted, Peppa still stands by her work, responding to a fan who brought her attention to the album review.