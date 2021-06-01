Meek Mill gave fans a potential sampling of what’s to come late Monday night with the release of a new track and video.

In the “Flamerz Flow” video, available up top, Meek is seen in the studio with Bobby Shmurda—whose release from prison in February was widely celebrated by fans and fellow artists alike—and is also seen linking up with Dave East.

When alerting fans to the new video on Instagram, Meek again signaled that a new album is imminent:

Meek’s most recent studio full-length was 2018’s Championships, which opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and notably featured a Phil Collins-sampling intro track. In November of last year, the Dream Chasers founder dropped off the four-song Quarantine Pack EP.

More recently, Meek shared his own version of “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” a Rick Ross-assisted song that originally appeared on Drake’s Scary Hours 2 project.

Late last year, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation announced the launching of a new imprint alongside Random House that will feature a new book from Meek, among others.

There are so many untold stories and we consider it a true privilege to be able to amplify diverse voices while exploring the uncharted worlds that are about to open to us,” Jana Fleishman, Roc Nation’s executive vice president said in December.

The Roc Lit 101 imprint will release a book from Meek about criminal justice, as well as additional confirmed projects from Lil Uzi Vert and more.