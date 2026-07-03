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Split image. Left: Chase Infiniti in a red dress at the Tribeca Festival. Right: The seven members of ATEEZ posing on a red carpet.
Music

Chase Infiniti Stars in ATEEZ's "BAD" Music Video After Years as a Fan of the Popular K-Pop Group

The 26-year-old 'One Battle After Another' actress gets a full-circle moment after years of openly stanning the K-pop boy group.

Alex Ocho22 days ago
Kanye West wearing sunglasses, a black shirt, and a necklace, at an event with a black backdrop.
Music

Kanye West Assault Accuser Who Sued Him in 2024 Gives Interview, Ye's Rep Responds

"The presence of physical contact in a staged performance does not transform expressive conduct into a crime," Ye's legal team previously argued in a court filing earlier this year.

Trace William Cowen38 days ago
Pharrell skateboards on a street, wearing a blue shirt, jeans, and sunglasses. Shadows and road markings are visible.
Music

Pharrell Says Voices of Fire's "THE ONE" Video 'Would Still Be Loud' on Mute: 'The Energy Is Real'

"Faith looks different for everybody, but connection is something we all recognize," Skateboard P said of the new video, out now.

Trace William Cowen40 days ago
A colorful, smiling cartoon flower with a happy face and rainbow petals against a dramatic red background.
Music

Takashi Murakami, JP THE WAVY Continue Collaborative MNNK Bro. Project With New Song "SHUTOKO TOKYO"

“I hope this song, which captures the present moment of the 2020s, will live on into the future!” Takashi Murakami said of the newly released collab.

Trace William Cowen57 days ago
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Vince Staples, wearing headphones and skeleton gloves, aims a rifle at the American flag in the video for his song "White Flag."
Music

Vince Staples Unloads Assault Rifle on American Flag in New "White Flag" Video

After painting the flag white, Staples pulls out an assault rifle in the provocative video for the new 'Cry Baby' single.

Joe Price58 days ago
Ludacris with an afro wearing a red jacket and large googly eyes, looking surprised or shocked.
Music

Ludacris Revives His 2000s Visual Antics in "Pull Over" Music Video

The animated Dave Meyers-directed music video marks the rollout of Luda's first solo album in over 10 years.

Jaelani Turner-Williams58 days ago
Chris Brown.
Music

Chris Brown Taps Nitro Circus for Wild "For the Moment" Music Video

Packed with spectacular stunts, freestyle skills, and a ring of fire, Breezy's latest video one hell of a ride

tara mahadevan71 days ago
Drake
Music

Drake Appears to Shoot 'Iceman' Music Video in Toronto

Drizzy's ninth album, 'Iceman,' arrives on May 15.

tara mahadevan75 days ago
Kanye West/YouTube
Music

Nia Long Says Her Favorite Lyric Ever Written About Her Is in Kanye West’s ”Touch the Sky”

The actress co-starred in the 2005 music video with Tracee Ellis Ross and Pamela Anderson.

Jaelani Turner-Williams82 days ago
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LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 15: Lizzo attends 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci Arrivals at LACMA on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA.
Music

Lizzo Renames New Album ‘B*tch’ as Act of Reclamation: ‘It Has Become My Favorite Word’

The 4-time Grammy winner cited Missy Elliott and Meredith Brooks as inspirations behind her forthcoming fifth studio album.

Jaelani Turner-Williams82 days ago
Anitta.
Music

Anitta Claims Shelved "Tá Na Mira" Video Was Leaked By Ex-Employee

The song appeared on the singer's 2013 self-titled debut album.

tara mahadevan127 days ago
Doja Cat at the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala held at LACMA on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Doja Cat Says She May Have Lipedema After Years of Body Insecurities

The artist recalled her middle school peers "gawking" at her lower body.

Jaelani Turner-Williams129 days ago
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Two black and white portraits of men. Left: man with glasses, hat, and tie. Right: man with a beard and a cap with text.
Music

Meet TJ Sawyerr and Elliot Hensford, the Creative Duo Taking Music to the Next Level

How a Creative Partnership Became the Creative Direction behind J.Cole’s ‘TWO SIX’ Music Video

Risa Koehler136 days ago

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