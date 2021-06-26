Marilyn Manson will reportedly turn himself into police on an active arrest warrant in New Hampshire.

KTLA reports the 52-year-old rocker has agreed to surrender to Los Angeles police on a warrant stemming from a 2019 incident with a videographer in Gilford, New Hampshire. Manson will report to the Los Angeles Police Department as part of a joint agreement between the Gilford Police Department and Manson’s attorney, Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee announced on Friday. Once he turns himself in, an arraignment at a New Hampshire District Court will be scheduled for later this summer.

Manson faces two counts of misdemeanor assault for allegedly spitting at a videographer’s camera several times during a performance at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on Aug. 18, 2019. If convicted, Manson could face a jail sentence of less than one year and a fine of up to $2,000.

Gilford PD made the warrant public in May, claiming Manson, his agent and his legal counsel “have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges.”

Manson also faces separate allegations of rape and abuse from several women, including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco, as well as his former assistant, Ashley Walters, and an unnamed ex-girlfriend.

In February, Manson was dropped by his record label as well as his longtime manager.