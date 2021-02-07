Evan Rachel Wood revealed on social media that she filed a police report last year after Marilyn Manson’s wife allegedly threatened to share underage photos of the actress.

Wood reportedly shared the purported police report on Instagram, having filed it against Manson’s wife Lindsay Usich after Wood learned about the alleged threat in December, according to Entertainment Tonight. She blacked out contact and personal information before posting the report.

“On Dec. 19, I had to file a police report after I was alerted to threats made by @leslee_lane and @lindsayusichofficial (Brian’s wife) for conspiring to release photos of me when I was UNDERAGE, after being given large amounts of drugs and alcohol, after Brian performed on Halloween in Las Vegas to ‘ruin my career’ and ‘shut me up,’” Wood reportedly wrote.

One of the photos Wood shared on her IG Story was of her with a drawn-on mustache in Manson’s hat, “which has long been a part of his stage show and photographed on many people in his camp. This is a part of the humiliation and blackmail.” She also wrote that she “stayed in Brian’s hotel room most of the night, as I was not old enough to enter the casino after the concert.”

Wood also accused Manson of anti-Semitism, writing, “I was called a jew in a derogatory manner… He would draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me. I heard the ‘n’ word over and over.” She continued, “Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (god forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more.”

Earlier this week, Wood accused her ex-fiance of abusing her during their relationship. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” she wrote on IG. She also alleged that Manson “brainwashed and manipulated” her into submission. “I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins more lives,” she continued.

Since then, at least five other women have since come forward with similar allegations against Manson. The 52-year-old has denied Wood’s allegations and the other claims, but was later dropped by his record label, booking agent, and management.