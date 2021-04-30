Actress Esmé Bianco is alleging she was raped and sexually battered by Marilyn Manson, suing both the artist and his former manager Tony Ciulla.

A complaint filed Friday via the United States District Court for the Central District of California, alleges that Manson—whose real name is Brian Warner—violated human trafficking laws along with his former manager and their management company. Bianco—whose credits include Game of Thrones and Supergirl—says she was brought to the U.S. from London to act in a “I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies” music video that never happened, plus a never-made horror film called Phantasmagoria.

On Friday Bianco also tweeted about the matter. “For far too long my abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame and an industry that turned a blind eye,” reads a portion of her statement. Bianco added she’s looking to “stop Brian Warner from shattering any more lives and empower other victims to seek their own small measure of justice”:

The filing, initially reported in detail by Rolling Stone, read that “by inserting himself in Ms. Bianco’s visa process, Mr. Warner was able to control Ms. Bianco by threatening to withdraw support if she displeased him,” at one point allegedly locking Bianco in a bathroom.

Friday’s news marks the first legal filing against Manson since over a dozen women came out earlier this year with accusations, with Bianco claiming that Manson sexually abused her during their 2011 relationship. The filing alleges that Manson raped Bianco “in or around May 2011” and used “drugs, force and threats of force to coerce sexual acts” on “multiple occasions.” It continues by saying that Manson “commited sexual acts” without consent.

“These acts include spanking, biting, cutting, and whipping Ms. Bianco’s buttocks, breasts, and genitals for Mr. Warner’s sexual gratification—all without the consent of Plaintiff,” it reads.

“As millions of survivors like myself are painfully aware, our legal system is far from perfect. This is why I co-created the Phoenix Act, a law which gives precious additional healing time to thousands of domestic violence survivors,” Esmé Bianco told Rolling Stone in a statement. “But while I fight for a more just legal system, I am also pursuing my right to demand my abuser be held to account, using every avenue available to me.”

In February, the singer issued a statement, calling the allegations against him “horrible distortions of reality,” writing that his “intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.”