Another ex-girlfriend of Marilyn Manson has joined the growing list of women who’ve accused the singer of sexual, emotional, and physical abuse in the past several months.

The anonymous Jane Doe claims that Manson raped and sexually abused her multiple times during their relationship in 2011, according to court documents obtained by Deadline and filed Friday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

She’s suing him for sexual assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and is seeking damages and a declaration that Manson’s conduct broke the law.

According to the lawsuit, Manson denied her food and demanded “extremely frequent sex.” It says that Manson would force her to have sex with him and he would often become violent during intercourse, leaving her with bruises.

The woman also claimed in the complaint that Manson showed her a videotape of himself allegedly abusing a young woman by tying her to a chair, making her drink what appeared to be urine, and threatening her with a gun.

In another incident, Manson repeatedly sexually assaulted the plaintiff and raped her when she went to return a key to his home. Afterwards, he threatened to kill her, bragging that he would “get away with it.”

Manson is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for allegations of domestic violence incidents that occurred between 2009 and 2011, when he was living in West Hollywood. Earlier this week, a warrant was issued for his arrest in New Hampshire on two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault, stemming from a 2019 concert.