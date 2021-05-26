New Hampshire police say that they have an active arrest warrant out for Marilyn Manson.

That state’s Gilford PD says Manson is wanted on two counts of Class A misdemeanor simple assault.

TMZ says it’s because of an incident that went down at a concert on August 18, 2019. A clip from that show (above) sees Manson hocking a big loogie into the lens of a camera that’s being used to blare out up-close footage on the big screen at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. The videographer behind that camera allegedly caught some stray spit, leading to the charges.

Police say the videographer was on official business for the venue, and was working in the pit area when they claim to have been contacted by the shock rocker’s saliva. Authorities add that the alleged victim came away with “no injuries,” but Manson is still being charged because he’s said to have made “unprivileged physical contact.”

Punishments in New Hampshire for Class A misdemeanors can net jail sentences of less than a year, or fines up to $2,000.

According to TMZ, cops say Manson and his reps, including his legal team, have been aware of the warrant for awhile, but have made “no effort” for Manson to return to the state to address the issue. Manson’s side has allegedly denied that’s true. Instead they say they’ve been in contact with authorities since the warrant first went out in October 2019.