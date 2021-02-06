The fallout continues for Marilyn Manson amid the sexual and physical abuse allegations from Evan Rachel Wood.

Sources “close to the situation” tell Rolling Stone that Manson’s longtime manager, Tony Ciulla, has dropped the shock-rocker as a client. Ciulla reportedly began managing Manson back in 1996 around the time he released his sophomore album, Antichrist Superstar. The magazine points out that the manager had remained with Manson throughout a number of controversies, including several lawsuits and claims that his music incited the 1999 Columbine school shooting.

The news of Ciulla’s decision comes just days after the allegations from Wood were made public.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote in an Instagram post Monday. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins more lives.”

At least five other women have since come forward with similar allegations against Manson. The 52-year-old artist has denied the claims.

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” Manson wrote Monday on Instagram. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Manson has also been dropped by his label and booking agent, CAA, in wake of the allegations.