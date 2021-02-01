Marilyn Manson has been named by Evan Rachel Wood in a statement on allegations of abuse, grooming, and manipulation.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," Wood said in an Instagram post shared early Monday. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years." Wood also alleged that Manson "brainwashed and manipulated" her into submission.

"I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins more lives," she said.

Manson and Wood were first reported to be dating in early 2007. At the time, The Westworld star was 19 and Manson was 38. In 2010, they were engaged before the relationship ended several months later. In the past, Wood has spoken out about alleged instances of abuse, though she's previously not named Manson in these comments.

Last November, a Metal Hammer interview was brought to an end by the artist after the publication brought up Wood's April 2019 California Senate Public Safety Committee testimony during which she detailed an abusive relationship with an unnamed man. A rep for Manson later shared an extended statement about the cut-short interview, saying—among other things—"all we can try and do, as the media and individuals, is to use facts and truth and not hide behind gossip and conjecture to further our own agendas."

At the time of this writing, Manson's team had not addressed Wood's new statement in which she directly accused him of abuse. Shortly after sharing the statement, Wood also shared statements from four other women who have now also made public allegations against Manson.

Among them are Ashley Walters, Sarah McNeilly, Ashley Lindsay Morgan, and Gabriella.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive situation, help is available.