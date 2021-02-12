We’ve heard from just about everyone on Lil Uzi Vert’s forehead diamond. Twitter weighed in. Other rappers talked about it. Even Uzi’s jeweler took the time to explain what was going on. But now fans can hear a more detailed explanation from the source, because Uzi explained how he ended up with the massive rock in between his eyes during a recent chat with Fat Joe.

Uzi explained that the diamond came first, telling Joey Crack that he picked up the diamond for a ring before changing his mind. Uzi said he decided to implant the $24 million stone in his head because he was worried about misplacing it.

“I’m Lil Uzi. I’m turnt up. So $24 million on a ring is the stupidest idea because I’m gonna look down and that ring ain’t gon’ be there,” he said. “I know me. I wake up in odd places and different sceneries.”

The rapper had experience with microdermal piercings, that is to say piercings that are anchored underneath the skin rather than entering and exiting like a traditional piercing. He suggested several places on his face for the diamond before landing at its current location. He added that the people who put in his piercing argued with him about the idea.

“Don’t think it was just a ‘come on, let’s go get his money,’” he said. “No, bro, they argued me down. It’s almost insane to the average person, or to any person.”

Though the 26-year-old rapper’s actions might seem erratic, he promised in the interview that people don’t need to worry about him. Lil Uzi brought up the 27 Club, the name for a group of musicians who died at the eponymous age including Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, and Jim Morrison, and shared that he has no intention of becoming one of them.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen because, come on, bro, we’re in reality,” he said. “I’m not scared to die, but who the fuck wants to die?… If I wanted to die, Joe, I’m pretty sure I’d be dead. I know how to make a hit record and buy a $24 million diamond, I’m pretty sure I would be dead if I wanted to die.”

Besides, Uzi clearly has something to look forward to. He closed the interview with Joe by saying that he’s hoping to start work on some new music.

“I got to get to work, Joe,” he said, signaling that he needed to head out.

Watch the full interview up top and stay tuned for Joe’s interview with Kodak Black, which will be coming out next week.