The diamond discourse continues today with some friendly jokes being shared between 21 Savage and Sauce Walka.

As you’ve surely seen, recent days have included several mentions of Sauce Walka in the wake of Lil Uzi Vert’s widely discussed forehead diamond, which he claims was finally brought to life after spending years paying off the pricey piece crafted by Elliot Eliantte.

Amid the Uzi diamond talk, Sauce Walka came through to tell fans his theory that the Eternal Atake crafter was directly inspired by his own act of accessorizing. Last year, Sauce Walka was reported to have had a $250,000 diamond put in his face.

During a recent Clubhouse chat, 21 responded to a question about Walka’s piece by joking that it’s a fake.

“Sauce Walka, I think Sauce Walka’s got cubic zirconia,” 21 said.

Walka was quick to respond, sharing a video to his Instagram and tagging 21 in the caption:

The video itself, however, was later confirmed by Walka to be an old one. Furthermore, the two don’t have any actual problems with each other, as evidenced by a DM conversation excerpted on 21’s Instagram Stories.

“Ion want no smoke gang,” 21 said to open the conversation. Later, Walka told 21 they’re “good” and clarified the video above was indeed an “old rant video.”

Image via 21 Savage on Instagram

And as for Uzi, he clarified earlier this week that he currently has a long bar in his face due to swelling.

“I just got a long bar in it because I just got it pierced and the swelling, when the swelling does down, I’ll get a short bar so it won’t move,” he said. The forehead diamond has spawned a number of memes, as well as predictions from some that it could kickstart a new trend.