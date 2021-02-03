Lil Uzi Vert (seemingly) really did it. He appears to have made good on his previously detailed plans of getting a diamond worth millions of dollars embedded/implanted/placed in some fashion on his forehead.

Late last month, Uzi let fans know he had recently finished paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot Eliantte, teasing that he would soon have "a lot of M's in my face." When a fan responded with an estimation that the piece was worth approximately $2 million per carat, Uzi noted it was "10, almost 11 carats" in total. Fast forward to this week, and Uzi has been seen across social media very much appearing to rock the diamond in the middle of his forehead.

One such documentation of the diamond comes straight from Eliantte, who shared audio-free footage of the Eternal Atake mastermind putting on headphones and singing into a studio mic while wearing a Human Made varsity jacket. The diamond is clearly visible on Uzi's forehead, with Eliantte adding Uzi was now "activated."

Wednesday afternoon, Uzi himself shared footage of the forehead diamond, captioning the post, "Beauty is pain."

In a series of IG Stories, Uzi explained the work in progress. "I just got a long bar in it because I just got it pierced and the swelling, when the swelling goes down, I'll get a short bar so it won't move," he said.

With the widely acclaimed concept album Eternal Atake now nearly a full year in the rearview, fans have been eagerly awaiting what's next for Uzi in terms of what he has planned on the solo full-length albums front.

That album further cemented Uzi's status as an artist who's an undeniably influential zeitgeist shifter. Until we have some more definitive word on what to expect with his solo follow-up, enjoy some diamond talk below: