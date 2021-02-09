A project four years in the making, Lil Uzi Vert’s forehead diamond made its public debut earlier this month, inspiring a wave of memes and praise from many as a potential trendsetting move.

Given the location of the diamond, some fans have questioned the process behind its installation. Now, thanks to Rolling Stone, we have a bit more insight on how this all came together for the Eternal Atake zeitgeist-shifter. At first, as Eliantte & Co’s Simon Babaev—speaking on behalf of owner Eliott Eliantte—explained, the team wasn’t sure if Uzi was serious about the forehead plans.

“We didn’t think he was serious about it, but as he started making payments on the specific stone, he made it clear that he was very serious,” Babaev told Jeff Ihaza on Monday.

As for the debated differences between a piece of this magnitude and, say, a diamond implanted elsewhere on the face, Babaev explained how it’s all just a matter of application variances.

“Yeah, it’s as safe as any other piercing,” he said. “As long as you maintain it well and have good upkeep, it’s perfectly fine. We made sure that prior to getting anything done that Uzi brought someone in to consult on everything. We didn’t just do this randomly.”

While most body modification pieces focus on stainless or surgical-grade steel, the application portion of Uzi’s forehead diamond was done with precious metals. Per Babaev, the team engineered a specific mounting that clips and locks in place, complete with a “whole mechanism involved” that sets it apart from a standard piercing.

Babaev added that this is “definitely the first time” something this extravagant has been brought to the Eliantte & Co team. He also joined those who have been pointing to Uzi’s forehead diamond as a potential inspiration point for similar pieces in the future.

“Uzi is definitely a trendsetter,” he said.

In a voice note shared to Twitter last week, Uzi urged critics of the forehead diamond to “relax” and pointed out that this is far from the first piercing he’s ever had done.

“It’s only a piercing, guys,” he said. “I done had 10,000 piercings in my face. And when I had my piercing in my face last time, y’all was going in on me … Relax. That’s why y’alls face don’t have nothing on it and that’s why my face has everything I ever wanted to put on there.”

Not long after that, Uzi and Grimes agreed to “get brain chips” together by 2022: