Lil Uzi Vert is one of music’s most eclectic artists. Yet, his wide range of interests is matched by his talent to tackle nearly every genre. This ability garners him attention and praise from the GOATs.

On Tuesday, Lil Uzi took to Twitter to claim Jay-Z likened him to arguably the greatest musician ever.

“OG and Hov said I’m Like Prince,” Uzi wrote. “so I’m Lil Prince now”

This is high praise coming from Hov and presumably Juan “OG” Perez. It’s no secret that Prince is one of Hov’s favorite artists. The two worked together to preserve Prince’s catalog while he was alive and Jigga has taken it upon himself to protect the singer’s legacy following his death.

“This guy had ‘Slave’ on his face/You think he wanted the masters with his masters?” Jay-Z rapped on “Caught Their Eyes” in regard to Prince’s estate striking a deal with Apple Music after Prince worked hard to keep his music exclusively on Tidal. “You greedy bastards sold tickets to walk through his house/I’m surprised you ain’t auction off the casket.”

Because of Jay-Z’s close connection to Prince, comparing Lil Uzi Vert to such a monumental figure says a lot about what Hov thinks of him and his talent.