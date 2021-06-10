Lil Gotit is continuing to slither his way to the top of Atlanta’s new wave with the release of his latest project, Top Chef Gotit.

Lil Gotit released Top Chef Gotit on Thursday and it features the same posse of parseltongue spitters that helped him gain his fanbase. Along with appearances from his brother Lil Keed, Top Chef Gotit is home to verses from Young Thug, NAV, and more.

Top Chef Gotit was preceded by the project’s single, “Wok.” He decided put the track at the No. 2 spot on the album’s tracklist, setting an ominous—but intriguing—tone for the project.

“Wock, sipping on Tussin,” Gotit raps in a flow that departs from his attention-grabbing high-pitched delivery. “He caught a blessing/They get the message.” “Wok” came before other well-received singles like “Work Out” ft. Gunna—who also executive produced Top Chef Gotit, “Burnt N Turnt” ft. NAV, and “Toosie.”

Top Chef Gotit is the follow-up to Lil Gotit’s 2020 outing, Hood Baby 2. The project raked in 50 million streams and Gotit is looking to build on this success to make 2021 his breakthrough year.

Listen to Lil Gotit’s latest project Top Chef Gotit featuring NAV, Gunna, and more up top.