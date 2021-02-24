Chances are you’ve seen the clip of Yaya Mayweather making the rounds in which she’s heard pleading with someone to turn off the Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk collab “Back in Blood,” which appeared on the Shiesty Season tape released earlier this month. Now Durk himself appears to have acknowledged the viral moment.

Early Wednesday, Calboy shared a tweet in which he said “We don’t turn off [Lil Durk] or [Pooh Shiesty] over here,” adding a trio of emojis for good measure. Durk promptly retweeted this show of support, which—though it doesn’t mention Mayweather directly—certainly appears to have been inspired the aforementioned viral clip.

Image via Twitter

“Turn this weak ass song off … Turn it off,” Yaya, who is the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, said in the clip that’s received a wave of attention in recent days.

Some Durk fans mocked Yaya over the clip, while others speculated she may have a personal issue with the Only the Family founder. Yaya, notably, announced the birth of her first child with YoungBoy Never Broke Again last month.

Meanwhile, Lil Durk—whose deluxe-ified The Voice recently hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart—is fresh off the release of his “Kanye Krazy” video. Directed by Cole Bennett, the visual sees Durk recreating a number of classic ‘Ye moments, including (among many others) the “Runaway” video and the 2009 VMAs incident.

And with “Back in Blood,” Durk let loose what is certainly one of the most popular lyrics of the year (“You know I’m really shiesty”) during a second act in his career that’s set him up for surefire continued success.