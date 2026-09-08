Yoh Phillips
Latest Stories
50 Best Atlanta Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From pioneering legends such as André 3000 and CeeLo Green to trap stars like Gucci Mane and T.I., here’s our ranking of the 50 best Atlanta rappers of all time.
J. Cole’s Workout Plan Paid Off on 'The Off-Season': Album Review
On 'The Off-Season,' J. Cole goes bar for bar, not plaque for plaque, approaching the craft as the accomplishment. Here's our review of his new album.
Drake Is (Still) Unstoppable
Remember the talk about the "Drake era" being over and a potential slowdown? With the success of 'Scary Hours 2,' Drake proves (once again) he's unstoppable.
Lil Durk Has Reached Greatness in His Second Act
Lil Durk has been on a phenomenal run lately, reaching new heights of mainstream relevance on his own terms. Here's how he's dominated in his second act.