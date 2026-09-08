Yoh Phillips Portrait

Yoh Phillips

Joined February 2021 | 4 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Andre 3000, Gucci Mane, Future, Latto

50 Best Atlanta Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From pioneering legends such as André 3000 and CeeLo Green to trap stars like Gucci Mane and T.I., here’s our ranking of the 50 best Atlanta rappers of all time.

Yoh Phillips764 days ago
J. Cole

J. Cole’s Workout Plan Paid Off on 'The Off-Season': Album Review

On 'The Off-Season,' J. Cole goes bar for bar, not plaque for plaque, approaching the craft as the accomplishment. Here's our review of his new album.

Yoh Phillips1947 days ago
Drake

Drake Is (Still) Unstoppable

Remember the talk about the "Drake era" being over and a potential slowdown? With the success of 'Scary Hours 2,' Drake proves (once again) he's unstoppable.

Yoh Phillips2009 days ago
Lil Durk "Backdoor" music video

Lil Durk Has Reached Greatness in His Second Act

Lil Durk has been on a phenomenal run lately, reaching new heights of mainstream relevance on his own terms. Here's how he's dominated in his second act.

Yoh Phillips2033 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App