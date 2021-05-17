Just a few months after the track showed up on the deluxe edition of Lil Durk’s The Voice album, Pooh Shiesty and Durkio have shared the new music video for their hit collaboration, “Should’ve Ducked.”

The menacing visual arrives just a month after the two rappers performed their Shiesty Season collaborative single, “Back In Blood,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Released in January, Durk’s The Voice (Deluxe) outperformed the original version’s debut week, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 86,000 equivalent album units. A worthy successor to last December’s The Voice, the deluxe edition delivers an additional 12 tracks with new contributions from Lil Baby, Pooh Shiesty, and Sydny August.

Since dropping The Voice at the top of the year, Durkio has delivered scene-stealing guest verses alongside Lil Baby (DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get”), Moneybagg Yo and Polo G (“Free Promo”), Megan Thee Stallion (“Movie”), Tee Grizzley (“White Lows Off Designer”), and Icewear Vezzo (“Up the Sco”).

Later this month, Durkio is set to team up with Lil Baby for their full-length joint project, The Voice of the Heroes.

Meanwhile, Shiesty is still riding high off of the success of “Back in Blood,” which earned the 21-year-old rising Memphis rapper his first platinum-certified single, peaking at No. 13 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Rap Streaming Songs chart.

Check out the full “Should’ve Ducked” video up top.