REVOLT’s Justin LaBoy shared his thoughts after hearing Kanye West’s next album over the weekend with Kevin Durant in Las Vegas. “Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas. Man listen! The production is light years ahead of its time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again,” Laboy wrote.

Lil Durk revealed in the comments why he isn’t among the alleged artists overheard during Kanye’s listening session. “I missed the jet,” Durk responded. “Well next album.”

Durk paid homage to Mr. West earlier this year on the Cole Bennett-directed music video for “Kanye Krazy,” off the deluxe version of his sixth studio album, The Voice. The video features the Chicago native recreating some of ‘Ye’s most memorable moments, such as riding the motorcycle in front of a green screen in “Bound 2,” and the comically oversized clothes in “I Like It.”

Months before the video was released, photos were snapped of Durk and Kanye hanging out in Atlanta. This leads one to wonder if there is still a chance that he could land a feature with West headed to Atlanta on Thursday for a listening event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Yeezy has been known to fine-tune things until the very last minute, and occasionally, well after a project is scheduled to be released.

Back in 2016, Kanye blamed Chance The Rapper for the delayed release of The Life Of Pablo. “It’s Chance’s fault the album not out yet… he really wanted Waves on that Bitch… we in the lab now,” ‘Ye wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Those who have heard West’s forthcoming album, allegedly titled Donda, said it includes appearances by Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Post Malone and Pusha T.